12 minutes ago

Recruiters are responsible for filling open positions for companies with qualified candidates. They can work at a company that is hiring or through a third-party.

Whichever method you choose, you will want to know the top traits of a productive recruiter.

These workers must deliver a high level of constant productivity.

Daily tasks include assessing each candidate's experience, education, and skills. What they find is how they determine which jobs are right for them.

Not everyone can negotiate salaries or create trusting relationships. It takes the use of distinctive traits to place candidates in high-grade positions.

If you can identify these qualities, you will find and hire a productive recruiter.

Top Traits that Only Productive Recruiters Own

Not to imply that all recruiters are the same, even if they share traits.

Each will have their own work ethic, disposition, recruitment style, attitude, and standards. All are essential factors to consider when hiring as well.

However, exceptional recruiters own essential traits that make them more productive than most.

Productive Recruiters Top 6 Traits

To recognize a productive recruiter is to know their traits. Your goal is to avoid "average." Make sure the individual you hire can fill positions swiftly, yet efficiently.

Below are six top attributes to look for when seeking a recruiter.

1. Productive Recruiters Are Curious

Productive recruiters do not have to be experts or have many years of experience. But they must be curious.

The previous practice is helpful, but it is not as important as owning the curiosity trait.

Recruiters who show a natural tendency to be curious, often generate higher productivity.

Having the willingness to grow, learn, and expand skills and your company is priceless.

Productivity comes from recruiters who keep an open mind and have a desire to discover.

Recruiters who are set in their ways limit their productivity levels.

Evolution comes with curiosity. Tasks will often take longer if there is an unwillingness to change, grow, or develop.

2. Productive Recruiters Use Relevant Data

Productivity is a result of proper time management. Recruiters need to know how wisely they are using their time to manage it better.

Which is why they rely on data.

By analyzing and measuring the recruiting process, they can assess their efficiency.

Productive recruiters will always strive to enhance their efforts and strategies. Data empowers them to make better and more informed decisions.

It helps recruiters heighten their productivity and success rate.

Recruiters who track the most critical recruiting KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) can improve.

KPIs show which tactics work best and the ones that need improvement.

If KPIs are not tracked, it is a sure sign that productivity is poor or soon will be.

3. Productive Recruiters Use The Right Tools

The best recruiters use various tools like a bullet journal to tackle their workload.

This journal is a tool for journaling and note-taking. Recruiters use it to create bulleted lists of daily, monthly, and future tasks.

Technology is another solution productive recruiters use. Modern devices help simplify and strengthen the recruiting process.

Successful recruiters also use software with automation features that speed up tasks.

They look for tools that save time, improve productivity, and fill more positions.

The use of advanced tools aid recruiters in finding high-quality candidates for jobs. Practical tools help them do this at a much faster pace.

They also help recruiters overcome challenges and perform employer branding strategies.

The sooner recruiters know their goals, the quicker they can choose the best tools for them.

4. Productive Recruiters Put Candidates First

Recruiters who put candidates first are those who take the time to study their needs.

They make a conscious effort to learn every applicant's wants and objectives. Productive recruiters want to understand applicants to determine their qualifications.

The aim is not only to fill positions but to find the most qualified candidates for each of them.

Prosperous recruiters build long-term relationships with candidates through communication and engagement.

When applicants are the priority, it creates a pool of the best talent.

Thus, when a position becomes available, top applicants are already at their disposal.

5. Productive Recruiters Are Good Listeners

Recruiters who listen to their candidates tend to gain more knowledge about them. They ask exploratory questions to gather more information.

Productive recruiters can relate better with each applicant by learning their diverse backgrounds. This makes it easier to place them in a position that fits. For example, some candidates are more interested in things like company culture and work-life balance than money. For those candidates you want to focus on how their position has flexibility so they can take breaks to play blackjack at casino.com/za or go on vacation when they want. Active and empathetic listening helps recruiters connect with candidates.

6. Productive Recruiters Are Process Driven and Organized

Management and regulation are vital attributes to have when devising a process. They equip individuals with the ability to juggle many hiring tasks without difficulty.

Organizational skills are indispensable as they serve to supply companies with qualified employees.

Procrastination has no place in the recruitment process. Through organizing tasks, the application plan must be systematic and streamlined.

Recruiters must avoid missing potential candidate opportunities. They need to stay on top of the recruitment process and know how to run it without a hitch.

Being organized and driven is how to become a productive recruiter.

Conclusion

The job of a productive recruiter is not an easy one, but it is satisfying.

Especially if their focus is on being the best at their craft.

What some do not know is that every job vacancy costs the average company $500 a day. Thus, the longer it takes a recruiter to fill a position, the more money businesses stand to lose.

A productive recruiter can fill positions with qualified candidates without hesitation.

They do not waste any time or money.

These individuals possess the top six traits that make them great. Each of them knows how to use them to their advantage.

They apply these traits to become the most productive in their roles.