4 hours ago

A 62-year-old man has allegedly been murdered by unknown assailants at Denkyira Kyekyewere in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

According to reports, Stephen Tretu Zigi, was attacked in his room at about 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The deceased’s body before his death had severe wounds.

According to a neighbour, the deceased crawled to her house with bloodstains.

She claims the deceased told her: “I’ve been attacked by unknown men in my room.”

According to her, Mr Zigi was taken to the Kyekyewere hospital for treatment and was later referred to the Dunkwa Municipal Hospital, where he died on the way.

Assemblymember for the area, Kwabena Boateng, who reported the incident to the police, expressed worry.

“Mr Stephen Tretu Zigi was a calm man in the community,” he said.

The deceased’s family said nothing was stolen from the late Zigi’s room, so they suspect they were assailants but not armed robbers.

The body of the man has been deposited at Dunkwa Government Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

Source: Myjoyonline