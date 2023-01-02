1 hour ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed that it recorded a total of 624 fires in December 2022 nationwide as compared to 567 fires in December 2021.

According to the service, this represents an increase of 10.1% in the fires recorded in the month of December 2022 as against the same period in 2021. Also, 210 and 153 out-on-arrival cases were recorded respectively for December 2022 and December 2021 representing an increase of 37.3%.

In a statement, the Service also revealed that in the month of November 2022, 375 fires were recorded.

However, the Service recorded 226 fires between Sunday, 25th and Saturday 31st, December 2022 which gives credence to a steep rise in fires from November 2022 to December 2022.

Fortunately, the service said there were no casualties in all these fires. However, 12 road traffic collision incidents responded to resulted in 34 injuries and 2 deaths in the last 7 days of December 2022.

Out of the 226 total fires recorded for the last week in December 2022, 91 were domestic, 54 were bush, 33 were commercial, 24 were vehicular, 15 were electrical installation, 6 were crown and refuse dump fires, and 3 were institutional fires.

There were a total of 55 out-on-arrival cases. Ashanti Region recorded the highest of 36 fires, followed by Accra Region with 34 fires and Tema Region with 33 fires. North-East Region recorded the least of 3 fires.

Source: citifmonline