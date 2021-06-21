38 minutes ago

It’s worrying Ghana musicians have abandoned Shatta Wale – Daakyehene

Award-winning broadcast journalist and gospel musician, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman says it is worrying that Ghanaian musicians have abandoned dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale after he clashed with entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo on Accra-based UTV last week.

The clash was after Arnold told the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ he was a confused and inconsistent artiste in Ghana.

But Daakyehene, who believes Shatta Wale was not treated fairly, indicated that the musicians in the country should have risen to show support to their fellow musician.

Speaking as a panel member on Power Entertainment Show hosted by Agyeman Nie on Power 97.9 FM, Daakyehene suggested some musicians may face the same issue and their silence today may fight against them tomorrow.

“I am sad by the silence of musicians in the country to leave Shatta to his fate to fight his own battle and they shouldn’t forget that it may be them the next time,” he said.

Daakyehene revealed that the use of the word confused and inconsistent by Arnold may affect Shatta Wale’s brand.

