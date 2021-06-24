2 hours ago

A Nigerian man has been arrested for luring girls on social media, having sex with them and blackmailing them with their nude photos and videos.

In his confessional statement, the suspect who claimed he was 23 years, said he has been doing this for several years.

''I have been on Instagram for several years I meet females online. I tell them about hookups. When they accept, they pay connection fee, pay their flight ticket from wherever they are to Port Harcourt. They pay the hotel fee. After having sex, I leave them stranded in the hotel and run away.

So of them, they would call me and I would tell them I am no more interested that it is a scam. Some of them I will tell them they shoyld send money for me to delete their nude pictures.''

The suspect denied he drugs his victims.

On the amount he charges for them to pay to delete their nudes, the suspect said ''No specific amount. Some pay 100, some 50. The girl that made them arrest me, she sent N300, 000.''

Source: peacefmonline.com