2 hours ago

Dancehall artiste Verlaashi has released the official video for his single ‘Amelia’ on his YouTube channel.

In ‘Amelia’, Verlaashi drifts from his usual style of music and serves music lovers with a beautiful highlife composition.

He has graced the stage with artists such as Yaa Pono, Praye, Kidi, Epixode, and others.

This is Verlaashi’s second single in the year. The first was ‘My Love’, all released under Verlaashi music.

The song was produced by Mr. Awandzy with visuals directed by Flex Entertainment.

To stream ‘Amelia’ by Verlaashi, check him out on all social media and streaming platforms.

Watch ‘Amelia’ below:

Sourcecitifmonline.com