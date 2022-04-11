44 minutes ago

Rita Offin, a 64-year-old mother of seven, is among hundreds of pupils who have gained admission to various Senior High Schools (SHS) across Ghana.

The sexagenarian, who has secured admission at Christ The King Senior High School (CKC) at Obuasi, commenced her studies on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Madam Offin sat for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The decision to return to the classroom, according to her, was informed by the challenges her trade has been faced with as someone who cannot read nor write.

Despite being ridiculed from the beginning, she stood against all odds to begin in class four at age 57 at Independence School Brahabebome, Obuasi.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Isacc K. Normanyo on the new phase of her education, she indicated she hopes for nothing but the best.

She stated she will not be hindered or worried about any ridicule or whatsoever she will be subjected to, adding long life and strength are all she prays to God for.

The assistant headmaster in charge of administration, James Kwaku Brefo, said she was going to be a role model for her fellow students at C.K.C.

He charged the entire student body to follow her example and be serious with their studies.

Some of the first year students said they were happy to meet her at the school and lauded her for the bold decision.