The Ghana Football Association has announced a “No vaccination, No entry” policy for fans ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

The President of Ghana’s footballing governing body, Kurt Okraku, made that declaration in his address at the 27th normal session of congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

According to him, the GFA will work together with the government and stakeholders to ensure that fans take their COVID-19 jabs and must prove that they have been vaccinated before they will be allowed to watch games at the various league centres.

“We are engaging government to ensure we have more fans accessing our games but one of the key requirements will be the need for all of us to ensure we are vaccinated to be able to access football.” “So what that means is that all our players and staff will be vaccinated. Indeed that process has started, and all football fans who will want to access our games live at the various stadia, must prove they have received vaccination,” he said.

The GFA president also confirmed that permitted stadium allocation for fans, which was at 20% has been increased to 25% as part of plans to help control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new season begins on Friday, October 29, 2021, with Accra Lions facing Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first match of the campaign.

