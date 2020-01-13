1 hour ago

At least seven leaders of the group calling itself Unposted Trained Teachers, were on Monday arrested by the police for picketing at the premises of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The persons, yet to be identified by JoyNews, led scores of protesters to represent about 3,000 teacher trainees nationwide, to demand their posting.

Speaking to Joy News’ Piesie Nana-Yaw Safo, Superintendent Florence Owusu said the group alleged they were invited by GES to come and process their document for posting, although authorities of the agency denied the claim.

“We were here in the morning as early as 6 am and we saw about 70 of them at the premises of GES. They were addressed to vacate the premises since they have not been invited. But the leaders said they were not leaving. Some even came with their bags planned to sleep here till they have been posted,” she narrated.

The Superintendent noted that several engagements with the leaders of the group to vacate the premises proved futile adding that “At a point, they removed placards and other things to demonstrate.”

“We invited them [the leaders] for conversation but they refused so in a way they were forced into the car and sent to the regional office [Command] because they were inciting the people that they shouldn’t leave when we gave the instruction that they should leave.”

They were subsequently arrested for refusing to comply with directives by the police to retreat and have been sent to the Regional Police Command for questioning.

“This place is a security area, we have the Interior Ministry and other ministries here. It is a Monday, people have come to work and looking at the number at the premises, it is not good so we had to take them away,” she added.

