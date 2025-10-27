15 hours ago

Tragedy struck at Abuom Redtop, near the West Hills Mall in Accra, when a 7-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a water-filled manhole on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses say the child had been playing nearby when he accidentally slipped into the uncovered pit, which was filled with muddy water.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene and recovered the boy’s body after draining the water.

The pit, believed to be an abandoned galamsey site, has reportedly been left exposed for months despite several complaints from residents about its danger.

According to Fire Officer Adomba Kojo Poku, this is the second such tragedy in the area in just a month — another 7-year-old boy died in a similar incident recently.

Residents have expressed anger over what they describe as negligence and lack of action by both the property owner and local authorities.

The boy’s body has been deposited at a nearby morgue, while police have launched an investigation into the incident.