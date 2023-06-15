3 hours ago

A political poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics and Citi TV/Citi FM among New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates has revealed 70 percent of them believe that the country is headed in the right direction.

Delegates were selected from a sample size of 3,570 randomly from constituencies in each of the sixteen regions.

“On the question of whether the country is headed in the right or wrong direction, 70 percent of the delegates believe the country is headed in the right direction while 24 percent believe it is headed in the wrong direction and 6 percent have no opinion”.

The survey also revealed that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leads the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in the race to lead the NPP in the 2024 presidential primary

Dr Bawumia per the poll leads with 34.8% of the votes, followed by Kyerematen with 27.9% and Kennedy Agyapong, 12.5%.

The rest of the candidates attracted less than 1% of the votes, while 8.9% declined to reveal who they intend to vote for and 15.10% were undecided.

However, in a run-off, the poll finds Alan Kyerematen leading Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 38% to 37% of the votes. 16% of the delegates were undecided and 9% declined to disclose who they would vote for in the event of a run-off.

With regard to the president’s job approval, the poll found that 77 percent of delegates approved the performance of the president compared to 17 percent who disapprove of his performance, and 6 percent did not have an opinion.

