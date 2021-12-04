18 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Karaga in the Northern Region, Alhaji Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, affectionately known as Amin Anta has yet again offered his profound assurances to play a pivotal role in the educational journey of students in his constituency.

He made these remarks when he addressed a gathering of 70 student-beneficiaries of the Anta Education Fund (AEF) and some members of the constituency at the district assembly hall in the Karaga constituency.

Dr. Amin recounted that his commitment to building the educational capacity of his constituents began before his days as a parliamentary candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), where he supported 33 students at different stages of tertiary as well as supporting the teaching staff with 50 laptops to incentivise them, and also to facilitate their work.

“I am very passionate about the agenda of educational capacity building because I have been a beneficiary of student loans and will forever be cognizant of the relief it brought to my parents and I, during the trying times of my childhood”, Dr. Amin shared.

“It is my hope that through the opportunities from the AEF, the burden of not being able to fund academic logistics would be lifted off deserving students”, he added.

The Karaga lawmaker thanked all the dignitaries present at the occasion for their support and assured the audience of his unflinching support to the people.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, had earlier promised to sponsor 20 best students out of the 770 students who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in his constituency.

According to him, this would boost the morale of other young children in the constituency to also take their education seriously.

He explained that this is one of the ways he intends to use in raising educational levels in the Karaga constituency.

Dr. Amin made this promise when he addressed the graduates on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Karaga Senior High School premises where the examination took place.

He also reminded the graduates of their role in society and encouraged them to aim high in their academic pursuits. Source: citifmonline.com