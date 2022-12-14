2 hours ago

A 73-year-old man, Yaw Donkor, has been burnt to death after fire gutted three single rooms in a compound house at Akyem Asuboa in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The fire which occurred Wednesday dawn behind the chief’s palace razed down three single rooms and a wooden kitchen structure and had all its content completely burnt.

Unfortunately, the charred body of the 73-year-old was realized immediately after firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.

The Eastern Regional Fire Service Commander ACFO Jennifer Naa Yaaley Quaye who confirmed the incident to Citi News indicated that some other occupants were rescued.

She revealed that her outfit has begun investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In a related development, fire on Sunday destroyed some rooms at the Kpando Aloyi Police rented quarters in the Volta Region.

A police situational report revealed that all the belongings of the personnel completely got burnt in the process.

The Ghana National Fire Service personnel managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other rooms at the apartment. It took the service personnel about two hours to bring the fire under complete control.

Source: citifmonline