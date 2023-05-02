3 hours ago

Some 74 Ghanaian students trapped in Sudan have successfully arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Tuesday, April 25 successfully coordinated the safe passage of 82 Ghanaian nationals from the Republic of Sudan to Ethiopia. 74 of them were subsequently evacuated to Ghana on Tuesday, May 2.

It was all joy for the students and their families at the Terminal 3 arrival lounge of the Airport.

A Deputy Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister was also there to welcome the students.

Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties in the past week which has forced many countries to evacuate their citizens from the country.

Source: citifmonline