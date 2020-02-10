52 minutes ago

The dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp found on the suspects

About 74 suspected criminals have been arrested by the police in a swoop organized by the Madina and Baatsona Divisional Police Command respectively.

While Madina Police arrested 66 suspects from their various hideouts within Madina and its environs, Baatsona police grabbed eight suspects.

According to the police, the Madina Police was yet to screen the suspects but Baatsona Police had already screened the suspects to six.

Some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, tramol and other narcotic drugs were found on them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer said in an interview that the swoop was conducted as a routine exercise to clump down criminal activities within our environment.

She said, on Friday, February 14, 2020 the Madina Divisional police command conducted the swoop at some criminal hideouts within the area and arrested 66 suspects who were found in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“They are yet to be screened and those found culpable will be prosecuted.”

She continued that on Saturday, February 15, 2020, the Baatsona Police also organized a swoop and got eight persons arrested.

“The suspects were screened after which six persons, who were found with dried substance suspected to be Indian hemp, were detained and were awaiting prosecution.

“The suspects who have been found culpable will be sent to court for trial,” she added.

Source: Dailyguidenetwork