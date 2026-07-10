75 Bank and SDI employees dismissed over fraud in 2025 – BoG report

A total of 75 employees of banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) were dismissed in 2025 for their involvement in fraudulent activities, according to the Bank of Ghana’s latest Financial Stability Report.

The report, published by the Bank of Ghana’s Financial Stability Department, revealed that 44 of the dismissals, representing 59 percent, were linked to cash theft-related fraud.

Despite the dismissals, the central bank noted an overall improvement in staff-related fraud, with the number of bank and SDI employees implicated in fraudulent activities falling from 365 in 2024 to 219 in 2025—a 40 percent decline.

The report also indicated that staff dismissals within banks dropped by 52 percent compared to the 155 cases recorded in 2024.

Of the 219 employees implicated in fraud in 2025, 139, representing 63 percent, were involved in cash theft and cash suppression schemes.

However, while employee involvement declined, the overall number of fraud cases across Ghana’s financial sector rose sharply.

According to the report, reported fraud cases increased from 16,733 in 2024 to 24,778 in 2025, representing a 48 percent increase.

The Bank of Ghana attributed the trend to the growing complexity of financial crimes amid the rapid expansion of digital financial services.

In response, the central bank called for stronger collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, law enforcement agencies and the public to strengthen fraud prevention and improve the detection of financial crimes.

The Bank emphasised that enhanced internal controls, increased public awareness and closer cooperation among stakeholders will be essential in safeguarding the integrity and stability of Ghana’s financial system as digital banking and electronic payment services continue to grow.