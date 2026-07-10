75 Bank and SDI employees dismissed over fraud in 2025 – BoG report

Front view of the Bank of Ghana building with a circular yellow emblem and the words 'BANK OF GHANA' on a curved wall, flags on flagpoles, and a pedestrian walking on the street in the foreground.
By Prince Antwi July 10, 2026

A total of 75 employees of banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) were dismissed in 2025 for their involvement in fraudulent activities, according to the Bank of Ghana’s latest Financial Stability Report.

The report, published by the Bank of Ghana’s Financial Stability Department, revealed that 44 of the dismissals, representing 59 percent, were linked to cash theft-related fraud.

Despite the dismissals, the central bank noted an overall improvement in staff-related fraud, with the number of bank and SDI employees implicated in fraudulent activities falling from 365 in 2024 to 219 in 2025—a 40 percent decline.

The report also indicated that staff dismissals within banks dropped by 52 percent compared to the 155 cases recorded in 2024.

Of the 219 employees implicated in fraud in 2025, 139, representing 63 percent, were involved in cash theft and cash suppression schemes.

However, while employee involvement declined, the overall number of fraud cases across Ghana’s financial sector rose sharply.

According to the report, reported fraud cases increased from 16,733 in 2024 to 24,778 in 2025, representing a 48 percent increase.

The Bank of Ghana attributed the trend to the growing complexity of financial crimes amid the rapid expansion of digital financial services.

In response, the central bank called for stronger collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, law enforcement agencies and the public to strengthen fraud prevention and improve the detection of financial crimes.

The Bank emphasised that enhanced internal controls, increased public awareness and closer cooperation among stakeholders will be essential in safeguarding the integrity and stability of Ghana’s financial system as digital banking and electronic payment services continue to grow.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Business
Poultry Farmers criticise Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme, call for better implementation
Three workers in high-visibility vests place a 'CLOSED DOWN' sign on a large metal utility cabinet outside a building, signaling a shutdown.
Business
EPA shuts down Kasoa fuel Station over choked drains linked to flooding
A group of bystanders and responders stand along a collapsed road with a large sinkhole and wet, charred debris, as a car and construction activity are visible in the background.
African News
EPA shuts down Kasoa Dukes fuel station over choked drains
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0