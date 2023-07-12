3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko has intimated that some of his colleagues in the flagbearership race numbering 8 are against the candidacy of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and will throw their weight behind another aspirant in the event of a runoff.

Speaking Monday on Citi TV’s Point of View programme, he emphasized that the eight of them regularly communicate and will likely take the collective decision against Vice President Dr Mahamudu when an opportunity presents itself.

“Let’s not prejudge what will happen. But my suspicion is yes, we the eight aspirants in constant touch will support one candidate other than Dr Bawumia,” he revealed admitting that the establishment candidate is Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The other leading contender in the race is Alan Kyeremanten and the estimation by many analysts is that the eight are colluding to support him so as to ensure Dr Bawumia does not win.

So far, ten people in the NPP have filed nominations to contest in the yet-to-be-held Presidential primaries.

Candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko are all in the contest.

Meanwhile, an aide to the Vice President and private legal practitioner Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini has observed the move is a defeatist one, a clear manifestation the Vice President is tops and can therefore not be stopped.

“The Bawumia mass movement is unstoppable! Boakye Agyarko is saying that 8 candidates have started talking about the possibility of uniting against the Vice President. We have been aware of three such meetings at a location in Accra. A defeatist approach,” lawyer Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, a supporter of Dr Bawumia reacted on social media.

Source: MyNewsGh.com