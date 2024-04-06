12 hours ago

Eight police officers with the Formed Police Unit(FPU) in the Upper West Region are currently battling for their lives after they were involved in an accident.

The victims were onboard a Police vehicle with registration number GP 704 and sustained various degrees of injuries.

They have been identified as Chief Inspector Fatawu Jangu, Constable Sandra Abdul-Rahman, Constable Amu Rose, Constable Amponsah Felix, Constable Asare Emmanuel, Constable Oppong Emmanuel, Constable Lamedeku Ezra Kwaku and Constable Christian Antwi

They are currently at the St. Theresa’s Hospital, Nandom receiving treatment.

A police situational report revealed that a group of people from the Dagaaba/Sissala conflict in Lambussie intended to block the road from Fermor to Piina to prevent their opponents from attending markets in Fermor and Piina.

The team therefore left for Lambussie enroute to Piina, Suke and Bugnuo on the Piina-Fermor road on patrols.

The patrol duty was mainly to check and prevent if any blockade and went through the areas and market centers mentioned, but there was no blockage or group of people as alleged earlier.

The team decided to continue through Fermor, Hamile and back to Nandom and at Bu near Nandom on the Nandom-Hamile highway were involved in an accident resulting in the injuries.

Details of what triggered the accident remain sketchy, but images of the vehicle reveals it was badly damaged, suggesting it may have somersaulted.

