An 80-year-old farmer, Kwesi Arhin has been stoned to death on suspicion of having an affair with another man’s girlfriend at Assin Otabilkrom of Assin South District of the Central Region.

The suspect has been identified as Kwabena Badu, who committed the gruesome murder on Wednesday around 7: pm.

Kasapa News reported that, Kwabena had information that his girlfriend, Ekua Ansama had visited the deceased to spend the night with him.

The suspect then rushed to Mr Arhin’s house and hit him with sticks and stones until he died.

A helpless witness narrated that, Kwabena threatened to kill him too if he attempted to rescue the deceased.

A grandson of the deceased, Emmanuel Arhin, following the incident claimed he had on several occasions advised him to stay away from Ekua after countless death threats from the suspects.

He, however, did not heed.

The suspect is currently in custody of the Assin Darmang Police Command while the body of the deceased has been deposited in Abura Dunkaw District Hospital mortuary.