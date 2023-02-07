1 hour ago

An 80-year-old man and three others have been found guilty and jailed for inserting a stick into the anus of a teenager.

The convicts had accused the 16-year-old boy of breaking into a store in Agogo Market belonging to an octogenarian.

For his punishment, the convicts tied his hands to his back, tied his legs as well, and beat him mercilessly, after which they removed his boxer shorts and forcefully inserted a stick into his anus while filming the horrendous act.

This happened on March 12, 2021, at Agogo, Asante Akim North, in the Ashanti Region.

Six people, including Mr. Francis Obeng Amoako, who was then 79 years old, were arrested for the condemnable act.

The rest were Akwasi Marfo (Boat), 24, Boakye Dankwah, 65, Osei Bonsu, 53, Prince Asadu, 26, and 30-year-old Obeng Mensah.

On February 2, 2023, the Juaso Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Nana Asantewaa Attakora, discharged two of the accused—Obeng Mensah and Osei Bonsu—noting that though they were captured in the video, investigations proved that they did not take part in the act.

However, the remaining four were sentenced to varying degrees of incarceration, according to a local journalist, Yaw Preko of Ahwenepa FM.

Mr. Francis Obeng Amoako (now 80 years old) was sentenced to one year of imprisonment due to his age and health condition.

Akwasi Marfo (Boat) and Prince Asadu were handed down five years' imprisonment each for abetment.

But Mr. Boakye Dankwah was slapped with six months' imprisonment for hitting the boy’s head with his keys but failing to ask them to stop the commission of the crime.

The victim (name withheld) is currently in good health after undergoing surgery.