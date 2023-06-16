2 hours ago

Eight hundred police officers are set to be deployed to forestall violence, before, during, and after the upcoming Assin North Election bye-election.

According to the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, the police have assured that there would be enough security on the ground to allow for a smooth process.

“As I speak to you, I was in Western North over the weekend, and I met the Regional Commander… the assurance was that they are bringing not less than 800 police people there,” he said.

Speaking on Newsnight on JoyFM, he explained that the expected number of men will be enough to maintain law and order at all polling stations.

“So, if we are bringing 800 and the place has 99 polling stations, it means that one polling station may have an average of eight police people so we are hoping that the security will be revamped, and we will have a peaceful election,” he said.

Dr Quaicoe continued that the arrangement was to ensure that no one lost “a strip of their hair because you are going to vote for somebody.”

He also said he was in contact with various stakeholders to ensure that no individual violates election laws and principles.

“So, we are already in contact with them, discussing the way the election will be conducted peacefully, and we also appeal to all stakeholders to do the right thing and do what they are supposed to do so that they do not infringe on the law or have an issue to do with the law after the by-election. It will not be in anybody’s interest,” he added.

Ahead of the election, he said the EC will hold a stakeholder engagement for political parties.

Processes are far advanced for the conduct of the Assin North bye-election on June 27, 2023.

Four parliamentary candidates have filed their nomination forms to contest the race.

Balloting has also concluded with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku picking the first slot.

A candidate on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Sefanu Bernice Enyonam, picked second while the National Democratic Congress’ James Gyakye Quayson picked the third.

An independent candidate, Abaidoo Agartha, is the fourth person on the ballot sheet.

The various candidates have currently intensified their campaigns in various communities.