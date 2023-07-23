3 hours ago

Black Queens midfielder Evelyn Badu was finally presented with her two awards she won last year during the CAF Fotball awards in 2022.

They were presented to her on Friday 21st July by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt E.S Okraku and Executive Committee (EXCO) member, Madama Habibah Attah.

Evelyn Badu secured both Young Player of the Year and the Interclub Player of the Year at the Confederation of Africa Football Awards 2022 held in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday, July 21, 2022, but was not present at the ceremony.

The former Hasaacas Ladies Football Club player dominated both categories for her outstanding performances during the period considered in which she helped Hasaacas Ladies to 5 unprecedented titles.

Evelyn Badu finished the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League as the top scorer with 5 goals and best Player of the tournament and deservedly came through with both Awards.

The striker was very integral during the trophy-laden 2019/2020 season for the giants of the west as they made a clean sweep of all domestic titles and also represented Ghana at the maiden CAF Women's Champions League where they finished as runners-up.

Eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns Women stopped Hasaacas Ladies as they finished second to the South African side.

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns handed the Ghanaian Women's side a 2-0 defeat in the finals of the tournament.

After her exploits at the maiden CAF Women's Champions League where she emerged the goal queen, Evelyn Badu swiftly joined Norwegian side Alvaldsness IL.

Evelyn Badu for her efforts was named the Player of the Tournament as her Hasaacas Ladies side came second.