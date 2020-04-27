44 minutes ago

mani Africa President Franklin Cudjoe has commended the government for its plan to build 88 additional hospitals to support the fight against COVID-19.

He, however, called on the government to complete the ones that were started by former President John Dramani Mahama.

In his Sunday address, the President said the virus has exposed the loopholes and weaknesses in Ghana’s health infrastructure, thus, his government’s decision to invest heavily in that sector this year and beyond.

“That is why the government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure – the largest in our history.

“We will, this year, begin constructing 88 hospitals in the districts without hospitals. It will mean 10 in Ashanti, nine in Volta, nine in Central, eight in Eastern, seven in Greater Accra, seven in Upper East, five in Northern, five in Oti, five in Upper West, five in Bono, four in Western North, four in Western, three in Ahafo, three in Savannah, two in Bono East and two in North-Easter regions.

“Each of them will be a quality, standard design 100-bed hospital with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers and the intention is to complete them within a year.

“We’ll also put in place plans for the construction of six new regional hospitals in the six new regions and the rehabilitation of the Efia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi, which is the regional hospital of the Western Region,” Nana Akufo-Addo announced.

Reacting to the address in a brief statement, Mr Cudjoe said: “President Nana Addo's briefing was instructive and commendable.

“We need to help him in enforcing guidelines and with ideas such as the one from Senegal I shared earlier.

“Great idea on building new hospitals but can we also focus on finishing the ones started under the previous government? We will defeat COVID-19!”

Source: Classfm