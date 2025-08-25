3 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has revealed that nine institutions owe the state a total of GH¢47 million in unpaid taxes as of the end of 2023.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, August 25, 2025, GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong said the Authority is actively pursuing the recovery of these outstanding amounts.

Topping the list of debtors is the state-owned Graphic Communications Group, which owes GH¢3.4 million, followed by GIHOC Distilleries with GH¢2.1 million. The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) also features among the institutions, with an outstanding tax liability of GH¢136,000.

According to GRA officials, most of the indebted institutions particularly state-owned enterprises have cited ongoing cash flow difficulties as the reason for their inability to meet their tax obligations.

In addition to the GH¢47 million owed by the nine institutions, the GRA also disclosed that unpaid Value Added Tax (VAT) liabilities across various sectors currently amount to GH¢116 million. This was confirmed by the Commissioner for Domestic Tax Revenue, Edward Apenteng Gyamerah.

Mr. Sarpong assured the Committee that the Authority is intensifying efforts to enforce compliance and recover all outstanding tax revenues.