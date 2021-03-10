3 hours ago

Famed relationship and marriage Counsellor Frank Edem Adofoli has unveiled the major reason behind women faking orgasm during sex.

He explained that not every woman enjoy sex with the partner or husband and as such, many only do it to satisfy the man and tend to fake orgasm as though they also enjoyed it.

“Not every woman enjoys sex with their partner or husband but when the man asks if she enjoyed it or liked it, the answer they want to hear is YES rather than NO. So, lots of women fake orgasms just to please their men, which is equal to lying to him. Does that mean the man likes lies?” he stated cataloguing reasons why most women abhor lies contrary to the widely held perception they love being told lies.

He wrote” A Lie is something no person wants to be told but we hear many men make statements like “women like lies”. A statement which is not true and is a lie in itself. The fact that she likes what you tell her and falls for it does not mean she likes lies. As a matter of fact one thing that hurts her so much is lies. Have you asked yourself why she is so much hurt when she finds out all the things you told her were lies?

That is why she does not want to trust you and questions everything you say after talking to her. That is why she suspects and doubts you. In the same way men don’t want to be lied to. It is hard for him to hear the woman he is in love with, the woman he is interested in and wants to be with, does not love him. Even when she does not want to be in a relationship because she does not love him, many men will still force her to be in the relationship with them hoping that she will grow to love him one day.

Many of those men are happy to hear such a woman tell them she loves them even though she doesn’t. Same with sex, not every woman enjoys sex with their partner or husband but when the man asks if she enjoyed it or liked it, the answer they want to hear is YES rather than NO. So, lots of women fake orgasms just to please their men, which is equal to lying to him. Does that mean the man likes lies?

The fact that you tell people what they want to hear even though its not the truth does not mean such persons like lies. The fact that you hide the lies because you believe it might hurt your partner doesn’t mean lying is good. There is no life in lies and anything you start with lies has no life.

If you start your career on lies, you may not end well. The truth will come out one day and that may be the end of your career. If you start your education on lies, you might end up with disgrace because there is no life in lies. In the same way when you start your relationship with lies, it will eventually die, sometimes at the time you needed the relationship the most.

Before you lie, think about your reputation. Whatever comes from your mouth defines you. Your opinions, your promises, vows, words are your confession. It speaks of your character. If you are telling others lies, you are just telling them you are a liar. You are also telling them not to trust you. My question to you, what names are you giving to yourself? An honest person or a dishonest person? You don’t expect anyone to trust a liar. We need to know that without honesty, there is no relationship.

Let the people you care about, love and want to have a relationship with, know you for who you are. Go into a relationship with a clean heart and conscience. For many of the people who complain their partner has changed, their partners didn’t change. They only lied to them at the beginning of the relationship. A dishonest person has no respect, he or she has no good name and no one wants to associate with them. Don’t destroy your own image by going into a relationship with lies.

In conclusion, “A good man hates lies; wicked men lie constantly[a] and come to shame” – Proverbs 13:5 (TLB).