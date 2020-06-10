22 minutes ago

Chiefs and people of Kwame Peprakrom, a farming community in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region were thrown into a state of shock and grief after a 92-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging.

Reports say the deceased is believed to have gone missing on the evening of Saturday, June 6, 2020, after efforts including series of announcements on the Community’s Information Centre, to track her whereabouts proved futile.

The family members in an interview with Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan said they mounted another search for their lost relative only to find her hanging on joined pieces of used clothes and mosquito net tied to a ceiling joint of one of the unused rooms in her own house built by her children.

The deceased, until her unfortunate death was said to be living with a 70-year-old man believed to be her husband.

It is not immediately known what might have led to her suicide.

The case has since been reported to the Dunkwa On-Offin Divisional Police Command, who have launched a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy.