11 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, has refuted allegations that his supporters fanned him in the aftermath of his loss.

He clarified that he was nowhere near the polling center when the results were announced, dismissing the claim as a mere fabrication.

According to him, he had already left the center with his team to find some food before the results were counted. It was during their time at a restaurant that they received news of his defeat

Asserting his contentment with the outcome, he dismissed the notion of being in a hysterical state and asserted that such claims were purely imaginary.

During an interview, he addressed the issue, stating, “I want to respond to the statement suggesting that I was in a hysterical state upon the declaration and required assistance from numerous people fanning me. I want to make it clear that no such incident occurred. When the results were announced, I was far away from the scene. My team and I had stepped outside to eat as I had not eaten all day. It was during this time that I discovered the results, and I wasn’t even in close proximity for supporters to fan me since the results had turned against me.

“…I believe it is a product of someone’s imagination. I want to emphasize that I was satisfied with the verdict, and that’s what unfolded during the voting. I urge for this false claim to be debunked as it holds no truth,” he added.