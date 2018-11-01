2 hours ago

A beneficiary of the Education Minister’s Engineering Scholarship has extended a touching birthday message to the Minister and MP for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The student, who is currently studying at the University of Mines and Technology appreciated Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum and expressed how precious and useful the scholarship programme is to him.

It would be recalled that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, earlier this year, granted full self-sponsored scholarships to 30 young people in his constituency to pursue Engineering programmes at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa.

The MP paid the admission and other fees of the 30 beneficiaries totalling GH₵100,000, to the university.

The beneficiaries included are 23 males and seven females.

Below is his post to the minister:

