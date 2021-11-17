3 hours ago

According to the relationship and marriage counsellor, Uncle Ebo Whyte parents-in-law should treat their son’s wife well, particularly if they depend on her husband.

Uncle Ebo Whyte explained on TV3’s NewDay that the benevolence of a man s depends on the thoughtfulness of his wife. Speaking to Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee on the worth of daughters, he explained that they are more family-centred than sons.

“When you have a son who calls to check on you. It is because he has a good wife who is prompting him to check on you. ‘Have you called to check on your father?’, ‘Have you heard from your father this year?”

Uncle Ebo Whyte told of a man who was belligerent about having only female children. But it was his sisters who have been promoting him to send money to his ailing parents. He also mentioned how many wives send gifts to their husband’s families without disclosing the original source.

“There are men whose families think they are doing well because they send remittance home. What they don’t realise is that it comes from the woman in his name. So sometimes his calls call him and say, ‘Kwadwo thank you. We received your gift,’ then he is confused because quite often he does not know. So we have that reality, and yet we still go by the archaic mindset.”

He also pointed out that mothers are respected, but people detest having daughters. When daughters are the ones who grow to become mothers.

“They value their mothers over their fathers, and yet when it comes to children, they will say son son son. A daughter is worth 10 sons. And before you come and insult me, it’s in the bible. Go and find it.