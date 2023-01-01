4 hours ago

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International (GWPMI), Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has prophesied that a deadly disease is soon to strike the globe once more.

He predicted that the disease will be more terrible than COVID-19, which forced countries to implement mandatory lockdowns.

“…some time ago there was a disease called COVID, I saw a spirit from muddy waters that came out like a huge bird moving from North, South, East, and West. The Sun looked at the spirit and did nothing, and as the spirit flips its wings it releases sicknesses all over the world. There will be another serious disease if nothing is being done. The sun asked sons of men to do something about it,” he prophesied.

In the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah gave a variety of prophecies; he cautioned that only prayers might help prevent some of the tragic events God had revealed to him.

Source: Ghanaweb