LEUVEN, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 15 : Jeremy Doku forward of Belgium celebrates scoring a penalty during the UEFA Under 21 qualifying round Euro 2021 - group 9 match against Moldova on October 15, 2019 in Leuven, Belgium, 15/10/2019 ( Photo by Vincent Kalut / Photonews

The young Anderlechtois was honored by his coach during training on Thursday as the Belgium born Ghanaian earn his diploma from college.

Coincidentally it comes in the same week that he earned a call up from the red devils of Belgium for their Euro Nations League game against Iceland next month.

"Many of us try, many of us fail and many have to make a lot of effort to get there": it is with these few words that Vincent Kompany wanted to honor Jérémy Doku, who is coming to graduate.

A few days after learning of his first selection for the Red Devils, the young Anderlecht player therefore has another good news to celebrate.

