3 hours ago

Delali Agbosu, an orphan and a graduate of the Accra Technical University, has revealed on SVTV Africa, that a doctor's negligence has made her unable to walk properly.

The mother of one, who manages to move around by combining her hands with her legs disclosed that, at age four she was taken to the hospital for treatment after falling sick.

According to her a doctor who was attending to her, used a wrong medication to inject her, leading to her unfortunate circumstance of not being able to walk.

Delali who lost her father growing up, disclosed that she has not set eyes on her mother till date after she left home because of her unfortunate situation.

She was grateful to God for helping her see through her education added that she has been able to attain a diploma certificate in secretariat and management at Accra Technical University.

However, Delali's disability has been a barier as she has been denied many job opportunities because of her situation.

"I have applied for many jobs, but all to no avail. One day, an employer frankly told me, many jobs won't employ me because of my situation. He told me the secretariat and management job is now more field-oriented than usual hence considering my situation, no employer will employ me," She Said.

With another certificate in journalism, Delali is passionate about news presenting, a dream she can't wait fulfil. According to her, she was compelled to take a short course in Journalism following her inability to gain employment.

Although she has received help from Crime Check Foundation, Delali says she is in need of help to cope with life. Despite being unemployed and disabled, the mother of one believes she has what it takes to merit employment when given the chance.

Watch video below