3 hours ago

Leader Of Creator’s House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has made a chilling prophecy regarding the upcoming December 7 elections in Ghana.

During a recent sermon, the prophet warned that the country could witness an assassination attempt on a flagbearer, potentially leading to the postponement of the elections.

The prophet drew parallels between his prediction and the recent assassination attempt in the United States in Donald Trump’s case, suggesting that a similar event could occur in Ghana.

“Something terrible will happen,” Prophet Uche declared, “and it will cause the election to be postponed. A flagbearer will be shot, and the nation will be thrown into turmoil.”

This alarming prophecy comes at a time when tensions are already high as political parties intensify their campaigns.

The possibility of a violent incident disrupting the democratic process has raised fears among citizens, with many calling for increased security measures for all presidential candidates.

In addition to his prediction about the election, Prophet Uche also prophesied the emergence of a new disease, which he claims will be similar to the Coronavirus.

According to him, this new outbreak will lead to numerous deaths and have a devastating impact on the country.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves from the impending health crisis.

The prophet’s warnings have not gone unnoticed, with many Ghanaians expressing concern over the potential implications of his predictions.

While some dismiss his prophecies as fear-mongering, others believe that his words should be taken seriously and are calling on the authorities to take preventive measures.

Watch video below: