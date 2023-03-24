3 hours ago

A Ghanaian bisexualist has fled from his home after a horrific beaten by an angry mob for the simple crime of being a member of an LGBTQ group.

Musah Abdullah lost his bisexual partner in a deadly crackdown after being put on a hit list by an anti-LGBTQ task force.

His whereabouts are not known, but according to reports gathered by Africanews360.com, he remains wanted in his community.

Abdallah, a divorced man with children, had to run and abandon his residence as the search for his arrest remains in force.

“He was caught with his besexual partner in the night, but luckily for him, he was able to escape as his colleague was lynched to death,” an eyewitness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told our reporter.

“Abdullah is a Muslim, with children and people are surprised to have learnt he is a bisexualist.

“The community is against LGBTQ+ practices since it’s illegal in Ghana; conservatives take the law into their own hands and do whatever they want to do.”

Homophobia is not just common in Ghana. It is widespread in the whole of Africa, where many countries have officially made it illegal.In a highly conservative society, community-based anti-LGBTQ task forces have arbitrarily arrested, beaten, or threatened to banish people from their towns.

As a result, LGBTI members in Ghana are prone to facing complex challenges arising from discrimination, homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia in their country of origin.Hence, some large groups of Ghanaians who identify as LGBT currently live as asylum seekers in Europe and America, having survived the constant persecution.

“He may not be anywhere closer to us now because his name will remain on the hit list till he is captured,” the witness said.

“His safety is not guaranteed, from what i have seen.

“It is rather unfortunate his little children will miss him, as his family will now have to bear the public humiliation.”

Abdullah joins a long list of members of the LGBTQ+ community who have been victims of brutalities over the years, with some resulting in deaths.

In the meantime, his family says they have reported the case to the Ghana Police over the disappearance of their son.

Source: Africanews360.com