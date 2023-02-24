1 hour ago

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant has recounted how some people did not want the late Christian Atsu to be a part of the 2015 AFCON squad for Ghana.

He says that many did not know the winger then but he knew him as he had signed for Chelsea and had been sent on loan to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

According to the Israeli gaffer, he was not surprised by the resistance as Christian Atsu was injured for the most part of the season and only played half a season prior to the 2015 AFCON tournament.

The winger defied all the odds and ended the tournament as the best player as Ghana finished second to perennial nemesis Ivory Coast.

“It’s a story that shows also about his character and how strong he is mentally because I received the team very short time before the AFCON after the crisis in the World Cup in 2014 and he was not even on the list because he didn’t play half a year. The first half of the year he didn’t play, he didn’t find a team, partly because of injury," Grant told Joy Sports.

“Then I knew him also because Chelsea bought him and he played in Holland and I decided to take him to the team which I think a lot of people didn’t agree with me which I understand because he didn’t play for half a year.

“So we put him in a special program with Jamie Lawrence, the fitness coach to prepare him and I remember that I had a conversation with him, he said to me if you decide to take me, I don’t care if I play one minute or five minutes or 10 minutes.

“I’m a Ghanaian. I’m proud of my team and after what happened in the World Cup with the supporters don’t believe in us. I want to give my contribution”.

earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey on Saturday 18th February,2023 after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His mortal remains were conveyed to Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airline with arrangements being made for interment and the funeral.