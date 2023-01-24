3 hours ago

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a model of peace that the world can follow to get rid of religious strife.

Rev. Wengam said Dr Bawumia’s constant appearances at Christian church functions despite being a practising Muslim is a roadmap for how all people can live peaceably together irrespective of their religious differences.

He made these comments when he led Executive Presbytery (EP) Officers and some EP members of the church to pay a courtesy call on the Vice President.

The visit was to introduce the new leadership of Assemblies of God Ghana to the Vice President.

According to Rev. Wengam, Bawumia’s constant visit to churches has been instrumental in fostering religious harmony among Ghanaians.

He praised the Veep for upholding Biblical values by promoting peace and goodwill among all men.

On the economic front, Rev. Wengam appealed to the Vice President to use his position as Chairman of the Economic Management Team to help spare individual bondholders and other vulnerable groups from the worst effects of the debt exchange program.

He assured Dr Bawumia, that Ghana’s economic recovery is topmost on the church’s prayer topics.

“This is why as part of its one-week prayer and fasting programme, prayers were said for the country in all Assemblies of God churches throughout the country.” he said.

Bawumia, for his part, commended the Assemblies of God Ghana for being the first Pentecostal Church to use social action activities to evangelise Ghana.

He also thanked the church for investing in the establishment of 350 schools.

Dr Bawumia congratulated the newly elected leadership team of Assemblies of God Ghana and wished them well.

He further assured Ghanaians of the government’s determination to resolve the current economic problems and urged the Church to continue to use its platforms to preach peaceful religious co-existence.