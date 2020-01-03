3 hours ago

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has lauded Prince Nana Boakye Yiadom (Papa Loggy) for his dedication and efforts at running event promotions across the world.

This comes after the promoter used barely five (5) days to organize a concert that saw over 15,000 people in attendance in Sunyani.

Amazed at the turnout, Stonebwoy in a video commended Papa Loggy’s efforts and described him as the biggest promoter in Ghana.

He’s heard as saying, “Thank you promoter, thank you promoter. The biggest promoter in Ghana. Ten years in the game strong…”

Papa Loggy has been a strong force in event promotions across the globe. Not too long ago, he organized the much talked about Obrafour’s Pae Mu Ka At 20 celebrations which took place in Kumasi and Sunyani.