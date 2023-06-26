1 hour ago

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has issued an apology for his inflammatory comments about actress Yvonne Nelson over her tell-it-all memoir while maintaining that he spoke the truth.

A Plus expressed his regret on United Showbiz via a telephone call for any pain caused by his remarks and emphasized the importance of allowing individuals to share their opinions.

“In this life, everyone must be happy. Everyone must be allowed to share their opinion on issues. Although I won’t state that what I said wasn’t true, if I said something that people didn’t like, I apologize and I am sorry. I don’t want anybody to feel pain, I don’t want anybody to be sad,” he disclosed

According to the controversial musician, he aimed to extend an olive branch to those who may have been hurt by his words, especially Yv0nne Nelson.

“In most cases, what is painful heals. That’s why when you go to the hospital, they administer injections to sick people. Even Yvonne Nelson stated in parts of her book that her mother, at a point said she (Yvonne) was disgracing her. Her mother said she had seen that Yvonne wanted to bring shame to her.”

In his initial response after the memoir was launched, A Plus took to Facebook to slam Yvonne Nelson while calling her unprintable names in an attempt to defend rapper, Sarkodie.

He scrutinized Nelson’s portrayal of her mother and her father’s identity, challenging the narrative presented in her book.

He wrote: “Yvonne Nelson made us believe that her mother was a superwoman, she even celebrated her mother on Father’s Day. Her mother did everything to make her believe that her father was the most useless man on earth. On his sick bed, the man told his part of the story, revealing to her that he is not her father. She therefore had a DNA test and it was confirmed, according to her that yes, the “Satan” was not her father. Her “real” father was Peter Adjetey, the former speaker of Parliament. That one too the DNA machine was “faulty” so the “real was not realing.” Na asɛm bɛn koraa ni? And you expected Sarkodie, a young up-and-coming guy to accept a pregnancy from someone who was showing some of her mother’s characteristics?”

Nelson’s memoir has been described by critics “as a powerful platform for her to share her experiences.”

The memoir provided readers with an intimate understanding of her journey and the lessons she has learned along the way. However, since its release, the most talked about topic in the book is her relationship with Sarkodie and how he left her at the abortion clinic all to herself.