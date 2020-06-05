25 minutes ago

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has rubbished the government’s move to stage a ceremony to honour George Floyd.

The activist has never hidden his disappointment in Ghanaians for ignoring matters at home to join the world in a global protest against racism, which has been sparked by the killing of George Floyd by white police officers during an arrest.

Now, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture have scheduled a ceremony to honour George Floyd and Kwame A Plus is saying that “Government of Ghana is holding a ceremony in honor of George Floyd but the government has not been able to tell us why police shot and killed 7 unarmed Zongo boys in Kumasi and what has become of the investigation because Zongo lives don't matter”.

The outspoken personality shared his thoughts via social media where he added that “3 girls went missing in Takoradi but we didn't hold a ceremony to honor them because Takoradi lives don't matter. An unarmed man was shot and killed at Ashaiman during the lockdown but Ashaiman live don't matter”.

He continued that "70 Ghanaians died in one accident at Kintampo. We didn't hold an even to honor them. We didn't even do DNA to identity those who were burnt beyond recognition so that their families could give them a befitting burial".

"We just dug a mass grave and pushed all of them into it. That was the end. Today we are holding a ceremony in Ghana to honor George Floyd. But this same government sent police to brutalize protesters in Adenta who were protesting for a foot bridge. Ghanaians are not blacks. Their lives don't matter," A Plus concluded in an Instagram post.