Independent parliamentary candidate-hopeful for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has said that he has a feud with the host of the Kokrokoo Morning Show on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi.

According to A Plus, his anger against Sefa Kayi stems from an incident in 2017 when the radio host met him at a drinking bar in Accra.

"When you came to meet me there, what you said was, ‘You are the one haunting the government... You are the one going about talking about this government; talking about Abu, Asenso, and other government appointees, saying they are corrupt. It is only in Ghana that you can do that; you would have been shot if you were in some other country,’” A Plus said in a Facebook live.

He stressed that while he and Sefa Kayi used to be close, he found that statement inciting and disappointing.

He added that he does not understand why Sefa Kayi only had an issue with his criticism when it was against the current New Patriotic Party government but felt comfortable criticizing the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government of John Dramani Mahama.

“You are telling me I would have been shot in another country, but you think you have the right to sit on Peace FM and talk about NDC?” he questioned.

