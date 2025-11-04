1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to remove Abena Osei Asare as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In a letter dated Monday, November 3, 2025, A Plus argued that his request seeks to protect the integrity and credibility of Parliament, especially the committee charged with ensuring transparency and accountability in public financial management.

According to him, many of the issues currently being examined by the PAC occurred during Abena Osei Asare’s tenure as Deputy Minister of Finance, creating what he described as a clear conflict of interest.

“She cannot now turn around to demand answers from newly appointed officials on issues that happened under her own watch,” A Plus wrote, adding that the situation “is not just hypocrisy, but an insult to the intelligence of the Ghanaian people.”

The outspoken legislator further contended that individuals who oversaw or were involved in financial irregularities should not be placed in positions to interrogate those same matters, stressing that the PAC’s leadership must embody impartiality, fairness, and moral authority.

The Speaker of Parliament is yet to publicly respond to the petition.