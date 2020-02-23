A-Plus sued over failure to pay for $3,000 (GH¢16,500) fridge

Musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has been sued by one Richard Nana Amoako for failing to pay for a $3,000.00 family hub refrigerator he (A Plus) purchased on credit from him (Richard) last year.

According to details of the writ of summons issued by the Tema District Magistrate Court,, attempts by the plaintiff to get A-Plus to honour his promise of paying off the debt has proved futile over the last seven months.

“The plaintiff again states that whenever he went to the defendant to demand for his money it has been stories upon stories.” A part of the writ reads.

Nana Amoako is thus asking the court to compel A-Plus to pay the $3,000 which in cedi equivalent is GH¢16,500 and to also make him pay interest on the amount he has failed to pay since July 2019.

GhanaWeb has learnt that on Friday January 21, when the case was first called to be heard A-Plus failed to show up in court.

Source: Ghanaweb