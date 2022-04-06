2 hours ago

An 11-year-old girl has died after a fire gutted a house at Meduma in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday.

Properties running into thousands of cedis were destroyed in the incident, which happened at about 1:30 pm.

Fire officers, after bringing the situation under control, handed over the body of the girl to the police, which has been deposited at the morgue.

Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O III Peter Addai, who narrated the incident to Citi News, says investigations have commenced to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“Around 1:57pm, we had a distress call that there was a fire in a house at Meduma near Komfo Anokye SHS. We swiftly responded and when we got to the scene, the fire engulfed the whole house and was at its fully developed stage. We managed to put it under control and extinguished it. An 11-year-old girl lost her life as a result of the fire,” he said.

The body of the deceased, whose details are yet to be made public, has been handed over to the Mamponteng Police.

Source: citifmonline