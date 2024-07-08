1 hour ago

A 37-year-old taxi driver who has been identified as Amos Adusei has been shot dead by alleged armed robbers on the Kwaman-Boaman road in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti region.

The incident which happened on Saturday night, has left residents in a state of shock.

According to residents, although the community has recorded several robbery incidents, this is the first time a victim has been shot dead.

The Assembly member for the Ahenkro electoral area, Isaac Adusei, who is also the brother of the deceased, confirmed the incident to Citi News.

He noted that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue while the police had begun investigations into the matter.

“It was yesterday [Sunday] around 11.15 that I had a call from a colleague that my brother had an accident on the Kwaman-Boaman road. So when I got there, it was not a mere accident, it was a gunshot. The armed robbers attacked him and so we took him to the hospital.

“The police came to our house and did their report. They came to our house yesterday [Sunday] and they went to the body at the mortuary and they said they would do the postmortem today at around 10 am. So after the postmortem, then they will hand [the body] to the family.”