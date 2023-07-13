12 minutes ago

A Basic School teacher at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region have been butchered for allegedly chasing another man's girlfriend.

The victim, Maxwell Opoku, 37, according to residents was butchered by an unknown man in a mask on the night of Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

He is now battling for his life at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The deceased, a teacher at Saint Augustin R/C Junior high school at Agogo is said to have been attacked by the yet to be identified man minutes after meeting a 22-year-old seamstress near the school at about 9:00 p-m on the sad day.

A resident who unanimously spoke to OTEC News, narrated the story.

"We heard the teacher screaming in pain, crying that, someone was killing him, those who rushed to the scene discovered him in a pool of blood. The suspect had inflicted multiple machete wounds on him, including his head, hands and other parts of the body.

"We understand the teacher was attacked minutes after meeting a young seamstress in the area, a girl he has reportedly received threats from someone who is yet to be identified", he explained.

Confirming the story, the Assembly member for Agogo Obuase Electoral Area, Enock Asiedu said police have commenced investigations into the incident.

He added that the girl in question have been arrested by police to assist investigations.