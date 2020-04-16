1 hour ago

Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo has labelled as false, reports concerning some 5 alleged ‘mysterious’ deaths in Kumasi.

According to him, the deceased persons did not die under any strange circumstances as reported by the media.

Although he did not deny that some five people have died, Mr. Ahianyo said some of these persons prior to their demise were known lunatics, drug addicts and so on.

Expressing his disappointment, the Police PRO finds it worrying, how even the case of a 60-year-old man, who fell unconscious at the Agogo market and later died at the hospital was also labelled as mysterious.

“The story going round that people are dying mysteriously in Kumasi is not true. We will like to inform the general public that the 5 cases involve a known lunatic who was always parading the Manhyia area and also a drug addict.

For instance, regarding the one that happened in Asokwa, the police were informed that a 60-year old man had fallen unconscious at the Agogo market and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted for three days and later died.

Another case also happened around the Sokoba Old Village, where residents alleged the man fell unconscious and also died. They alleged the day before his death he was coughing profusely and because of that the police had to alert the appropriate quarters and the COVID-19 team to go to the scene,” he established.

He then cautioned the media to desist from reporting false information that creates fear and panic among citizens.

“Any media personnel who has a story to write, we are pleading with you to check and cross-check your facts before putting stories out there. Everybody should remain calm. Kumasi is safe,” he added

Credit: Ghanaweb