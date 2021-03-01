3 hours ago

Engage Now Africa in partnership with United Way Ghana have graduated 50 adult learners from their collaborative project, “Adult Literacy and Financial Empowerment Program” in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

These learners were drawn from Aboabo, Asawase, and Sawaba in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

These ambitious learners had gone through some months of intensive literacy learning on how to do basic budgeting and arithmetic and how to write, read, and speak English.

In addition, they received vocational skills training on how to manufacture liquid soap, disinfectant, washing powder, shower gel, hand sanitiser, tie-and-dye, and batik.

The colourful graduation ceremony took place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Islamic Education Unit conference room in Kumasi.

The event witnessed testimonies from some graduates on the impact the adult literacy and vocational skills training program has on them.

The chairperson for the event Alhaji Sulley Musah, the Chief of Aboabo, expressed his appreciation to Engage Now Africa and United Way Ghana for such a life-changing initiative.

He encouraged the learners to take all the things they have learned seriously, so they can grow their businesses to generate income to support their individual families and the community as a whole.

Ms Faustina Abbey, Impact Lead of United Way Ghana added her voice and counselled the learners to never give up but strive to put the skills they have learned into action, so they can be financially happy and be self-reliant.

The Country Director of Engage Now Africa, Mrs. Cecilia Amankwah congratulated the learners, thank the facilitators and all organizers of the program.

She encouraged them to break the cycle of poverty by putting what they have learned to good use.

She admonished them to also take the education of their children seriously because they are the future leaders.

She said, “It is never too late to learn. Never stop acquiring new skills to better your life”.

Other dignitaries present at the ceremony were Mr. Richmond Adu-Gyamfi, the Adult Literacy Manager of Engage Now Africa, Mr. Robert Mills, Project Lead for united Way Ghana, Mr. Mohammed, the Head Teacher of Watania Islamic School, Mohammed Shakib, Suzzie Dankwah and Afia Sarfoa Sam, Ashanti Regional facilitators of Engage Now Africa.

Madam Cecilia Amankwah also called for individuals, organizations and interested persons to come and partner with Engage Now Africa to serve the people.

Source: Engage Now Africa