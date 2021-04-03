3 hours ago

A 14-year-old boy has died at Komkom near Manso-Tontokrom, a farming community in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region, after an abandoned gold pit collapsed on him last night.

The deceased, Amadu Hamba, was mining in the restricted area when the dugout sand came crashing down, a police report sighted by dailymailgh.com read.

Rescuers who rushed to the scene, found the teenager buried underground.

After several efforts, the victim was rescued and rushed to the Manso-Tontokrom Health Center for treatment but he was pronounced dead shortly by medics at the facility.

His body has been deposited at the St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital morgue for preservation.

His father Ibrahim Haruna, is being questioned by the police as investigations continue.

The community is noted for illegal mining and despite several calls to stop the act, the menace continues.

Source: Daily Mail GH