A fifty-four year old farmer has drowned in the Offin river at Sokwai, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region.

Kwaku Ameviazi the father of nine, disappeared last Sunday and was found dead in the river yesterday, Thursday July 22, 2021.

According to Daniel Ameviazi, third son of the deceased, his late father who lives at Ntensere in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District went fishing in the Offin river last Sunday, but did not return.

Therefore he decided to go and search for him the following day but could not find him since the Offin river had flooded.

Daniel Ameviazi who admitted his late father usually goes fishing in the river declared that, on Thursday he went to the specific place where the deceased usually goes fishing and saw his clothing and cutlass lying on the ground.

He then reported the matter to authorities of Sokwai and Ntensere where the necessary rights were done in search for the deceased.

The lifeless body of the deceased was later; thus around 5 PM discovered lying in the river partially rotten.

"My father left home for farm on Sunday, he didn't return. So I decided to search for him on Monday but since the Offin river had flooded I couldn't find him. On Thursday, I reported the case to elders where we went to the banks of the river and found his clothing and cutlass lying on the ground. We swam in the river and discovered my father's lifeless body."

The Chief of Sokwai, Nana Adjei Addo who also confirmed the demise of late Kwaku Ameviazi said, he had received numerous reports suggesting, the deceased had shot dead about 2 crocodiles in the river so the Offin river might have been annoyed hence his death.

The lifeless body of the deceased has been retrieved from the river, however the Akropong police are on investigations to find out the main cause of Kwaku Ameviazi's death.

By: Joseph Marfo