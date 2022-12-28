2 hours ago

A diaspora group known as Friends of Ken Global has donated a sum of money to a blind family at Boaso in the Greater Kumasi City of the Ashanti Region.

The donation forms part of the diaspora group's mission to enhance the lives of the vulnerable Ghanaian.

The group led by London-based Madam Emilia Osei on December 24, donated a sum of GHc 2,000 to the blind family as their Christmas present.

This was the second time the group donated to the family. It had earlier in March this year donated items to the family as part of a support to help their daily lives.

Speaking to the media, leader of the group also a founding member, Emilia Osei stated that, when the group heard about the sad situation of the blind family, Friends of Ken Global thought it necessary to assist the family financially to facilitate their well-being.

She added that, the group will continue to give a helping hand to the needy, therefore, everyone can join to help the poor in the various Ghanaian societies.

Receiving the cash, mother of the blinds, Madam Akua Serwaa expressed much gratification to Friends of Ken Global for the donation.

She sadly stated that, she never thought her blind family could get such a gift for Christmas.

According to Madam Akua Serwaa, her husband and her 4 children have all gone blind. Adding that, the situation has made it difficult to feed them.

She however pleaded with all stakeholders to assist her family financially to complete her building as well as finance her children's education.